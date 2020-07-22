Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Heat threat Wednesday
The region is under another heat advisory Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Temperatures could feel like 109 degrees in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Take extra precautions while outside.
4. More virtual school plans
Fairfax and Loudoun schools reversed course on Tuesday and will be holding classes online at the start of the school year.
3. Free COVID-19 testing
Prince William County is promoting several opportunities for free COVID-19 testing through Saturday, July 25, for those who live and work in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park.
2. Second drowning at area park
A drowning Monday at Leesylvania State Park in Woodbridge is the second this month.
1. Voices of Service
Northern Virginia-based Voices of Service has released their debut EP “Rise.”
The group drew national attention as contestants on “America’s Got Talent” in summer 2019 and earlier this year in the show’s Champions competition.
InsideOUT
Prince William County recently celebrated the opening of pickleball courts at the Ferlazzo Building in Woodbridge.
