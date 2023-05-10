Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Pay raises
Teachers, police officers and other Fairfax County government employees will be getting significant pay raises this summer after the Board of Supervisors approved on Tuesday the county budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
4. Lunga Park reopening
Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Lunga Park will reopen later this month after a decade-long closure due to old munitions found on the grounds.
3. Partly cloudy
Expect a partly cloudy Wednesday with light winds and high temps near 74 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Deadly hit-and-run
Police say a 61-year-old Manassas man has died after possibly being struck by a car last month in the Yorkshire area outside Manassas.
1. School board candidates
Prince William County Democrats have tapped their preferred candidates for School Board, but some newcomers are lamenting the process, saying they weren’t even considered after refusing to sign a party pledge.
InsideOut
The Manassas Ballet Theatre will present four performances of “Swan Lake” at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas the weekend of May 19-21. Click here for details.
