Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fairfax schools offering options for fall
Fairfax County Public Schools will offer students two plans for the upcoming school year: 100% online learning or part-time classroom instruction.
4. COVID-19 cases climbing at nursing homes
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 in Virginia nursing homes soared above 2,000 Wednesday and has nearly doubled in the past week. The nursing home data is based on reports from 241 of the 285 licensed nursing facilities in the state.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. COVID-19 fraud arrest
An Ashburn woman made her initial appearance in federal court Wednesday afternoon for conspiracy to commit wire fraud after allegedly submitting false loan applications in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak that resulted in the disbursement of over $1.4 million in proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program.
2. New name for Robert E. Lee High School
The Fairfax County School Board has unanimously voted to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield.
1. Chance for wet weather
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly after 3 p.m. Friday will be mostly sunny and temperatures Saturday will climb to 95 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
InsideOUT
The Birchmere in Alexandria will reopen July 10, reports WTOP.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
