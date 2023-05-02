Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Fatal beltway crash
State police say there is one confirmed fatality after a car ran off an exit on Interstate 495 near Springfield early this morning, went over a cement barrier and landed on the railroad tracks below.
4. Same-day groceries
Giant is gearing up to ship grocery orders all over Northern Virginia. The supermarket chain’s new 80,000-square-foot distribution center just outside the Manassas city limits opens next week and promises same-day delivery.
3. Chill continues
Breezy conditions and below-average temperatures are in the forecast again today, with highs near 59 degrees and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Digital Gateway plans
Officials with QTS Realty Trust Inc., one of two data center companies aiming to develop the proposed PW Digital Gateway, has unveiled plans to construct approximately 16 buildings over about 850 acres.
1. Doctor indicted
A federal grand jury has indicted an Arlington doctor who allegedly distributed thousands of oxycodone pills without medical reason for nearly a decade.
InsideOut
Fridays at 5 is back in Prince William County. The county’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department is partnering with VA StrEATs and Luxe for the free outdoor summer concert series beginning this Friday, May 5. Click here for details.
