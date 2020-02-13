Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal hit-and-run arrest
Fairfax police have arrested a suspect in a January 2019 fatal hit-and-run that claimed the life of a pedestrian in the Falls Church area.
Michael Smith, 30, of Fredericksburg, is charged with felony hit-and-run.
Detectives say investigative leads and tips from the community led to Smith’s arrest by Manassas police Feb. 6. The victim was 93.
4. Alarming spike in senior pedestrian deaths
A new study from AAA notes that 37 pedestrians 65 and older died in wrecks in 2019, compared to just 19 the previous year, reports WTOP. Seniors accounted for more than a third of pedestrian deaths in Fairfax County last year.
3. Mom arrested in abduction
A woman accused of abducting her four children out of Stafford County and leading authorities on a nationwide chase for several months was arrested in Indiana on Wednesday, reports WJLA. The children are in the process of being reunited with their father.
2. Cold air on its way
We’ll start the day with rain, but it should move out by this evening. The weekend will start much cooler, with a low below freezing tonight and a high Friday near 36 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Teen found guilty in fatal shooting
A 17-year-old was found guilty Wednesday of killing a man outside a Garrisonville Road convenience store last summer, reports NBC Washington.
Caine Davis was found guilty on charges of first-degree murder in the July 3 death of 20-year-old Troy Barnett.
