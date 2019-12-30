Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal shooting in Alexandria
Fairfax County police are investigating a shooting Monday morning in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place in the Mount Vernon area. One person has died and a second victim is being treated for serious injuries, according to an alert at 6:20 a.m.
4. Two suspects in custody in Denny’s shooting
Federal, state and local law enforcement efforts led to the arrests Sunday of the two suspects in the robbery and fatal shooting at the Denny’s on Sudley Road on Dec. 26.
One suspect was arrested during a traffic stop in Fairfax County on Sunday morning, and the second suspect was taken into custody at a Maryland home Sunday afternoon.
3. Police investigate fatal stabbing in Vienna
A Vienna man is facing a murder charge after a stabbing in the 2900 block of Edgelea Road on Sunday, according to Fairfax County police.
Police found the victim, Mohammed Hemmatian, 61, at the home around 8:30 a.m. suffering from trauma to his upper body. He died at a local hospital from his injuries.
2. Temperatures up Monday
Showers are expected to clear out Monday morning, with temperatures climbing to near 70 degrees in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Woodbridge man dies following wreck
A Woodbridge man died Sunday from injuries in a Dec. 16 wreck, according to Prince William police.
Jong Lee, 73, was driving a 2005 Toyota Highlander west on Purcell Road near Fair Hill Lane around 10:42 a.m. when the vehicle lost control, according to a PWCPD statement.
