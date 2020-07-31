Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal shooting in Manassas
One man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting Thursday night in Manassas.
Police responded to the 8600 block of Bruton Parish Court around 10:12 p.m. and found the two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
4. Flash flood watch
Fauquier, Prince William and Stafford counties are under a flash flood watch until 6 p.m.
Showers and scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall are expected Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
The threat of showers and thunderstorms will stick around into next week.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Hurricane Isaias
At 5 a.m., Hurricane Isaias was 15 miles south-southwest of Great Inagua Island, with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
Local forecasters say it is too early to know what, if any, impacts will be felt in Northern Virginia. The current track suggests the storm will move near the Florida coast this weekend and possibly make landfall on the North Carolina coast.
2. Unemployment claims rise
Initial claims for unemployment benefits from Northern Virginia residents increased for the third consecutive week last week to the highest level since late May, just as the region was entering the first phase of reopening after coronavirus restrictions.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Fatal motorcycle crash
A 32-year-old Catlett man was killed in a crash Thursday morning in Nokesville.
Investigators are seeking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the operator’s driving behavior prior to the crash.
InsideOUT
Busch Gardens in Williamsburg will open in a limited format in August for a special event called "Coasters and Craft Brews."
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
