5. Fatal shooting in Woodbridge
Prince William police are investigating a fatal shooting early Thursday in Woodbridge.
Responding to a report of shots fired around 1:06 a.m. in the area of Bel Air and Jeffries roads, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene, police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok said.
4. Murder arrest in Warrenton shooting
A Nokesville man has been charged with murder in the shooting of a Warrenton-area 18-year-old on Monday.
Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 28 near Dumfries Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
3. Labor Day weekend weather
Thursday should be sunny with a high near 83 degrees. Temperatures for Labor Day weekend will climb into the upper 80s, with partly sunny skies.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Arlington man wins $100,000 in Cash 5 drawing
An Arlington man is the latest big Cash 5 lottery winner after matching all five of the winning numbers Aug. 12. Manoj Malia Thakuri won $100,000 off a ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 2704 North Washington Blvd. in Arlington.
The odds of winning the $100,000 top prize are 1 in 278,256.
1. Two injured after police respond to armed assault
Arlington police say officers exchanged fire with a 47-year-old Washington, D.C., man who forced his way into a Crystal City office and assaulted a woman in what detectives are characterizing as a domestic incident.
The man, identified as Mumeet Muhammed, and the victim both suffered gunshot wounds in the confrontation, which happened about noon in the 1500 block of Crystal Drive, police said. Both are expected to survive.
