5. Fatal shooting overnight
Police are investigating the shooting death of a 19-year-old man and the wounding of another victim in Lake Ridge late Tuesday.
4. No in-person school in Manassas, Arlington
The Manassas City School Board voted Tuesday night for full distance learning to begin the 2020 fall semester, with a delay for the first day until Aug. 31. Arlington’s schools superintendent has said he’ll also recommend virtual-only instruction at the beginning of the school year.
3. KKK stickers found in neighborhood
Police are investigating after stickers depicting hate propaganda were found Monday on various pieces of community property off Clipper Drive outside Lake Ridge.
2. Route 28 bypass vote delayed
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is delaying a decision on the preferred route for the $300 million Va. Route 28 bypass. Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, said the project is mostly in her district and she would like time to reach out to her constituents about the project.
1. Mask enforcement
Recognizing an increase in COVID-19 cases in parts of the state, particularly in the Hampton Roads area, Gov. Ralph Northam is increasing enforcement of the state’s rules around the coronavirus.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high near 93 degrees. There’s a slight chance for showers Thursday and a chance for storms Friday afternoon through Sunday as temperatures climb.
