Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal shooting in Prince William County
Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday night in southeast Prince William County. The shooting was reported in the 16900 block of Porters Inn Drive around 9:47 p.m., police spokesperson Officer Wade Dickinson said.
Officers found one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
4. Voices of Service compete in “AGT” finals
Northern Virginia’s Voices of Service will be competing Tuesday night in the finals of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. Ten acts will be competing for $1 million and a chance to headline at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The winner will be announced Wednesday night.
3. Amazon to open 12-hour hiring event
Amazon’s Career Day hiring event in Arlington, part of a national effort to hire more than 30,000 employees, has expanded to 12 hours, reports NBC4.
Doors are now scheduled to open at 8 a.m.
2. Week full of 70s
There’s a slight chance for showers before 2 p.m., with the rest of the day mostly cloudy, according to the National Weather Service.
The high temperature will be in the 70s through the rest of the week, with temperatures climbing into the 80s for the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. Grant funds research on self-driving truck
The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute will receive $15 million in federal funding to support research on automated driving integration and how to develop self-driving trucks, reports WTOP.
Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said while unmanned systems research can “ultimately, improve lives across the globe,” with automated driving systems, “it’s important to get safety right the first time.”
InsideOUT
The Hot Sardines play the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Sept. 21.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.