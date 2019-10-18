Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Fatal wreck on Va. Route 7 in Sterling
Virginia Route 7 was closed for several hours Friday morning following a fatal wreck.
A car heading north on Sterling Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. reportedly struck a tractor trailer heading west on Va. 7. The driver of the car died at the scene.
4. Fall’s first frost advisory
The entire region will be under a frost advisory from 2-9 a.m. early Saturday as temperatures fall to around 33-36 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor plants if left uncovered.
The high Saturday afternoon will reach near 66 degrees, with lows Saturday night in the 50s and rain likely Sunday morning.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Cold case murder charges in Stafford
Jose Rodriguez-Cruz, who is currently serving 12 years in prison for a 2009 murder has been indicted in Stafford County for the murder of his estranged wife, Marta Haydee Rodriguez, who vanished in 1989, reports WTOP.
2. Two suspicious fires in Fairfax County
Fairfax County fire investigators are seeking tips in two suspicious fires at buildings at Beacon Hill Apartments in the Alexandria area Saturday and Monday.
1. Nationals prepare for World Series
The Washington Nationals will host watch parties for the first two games of the World Series Oct. 22-23. Games 3 and 4 (and 5, if necessary) will be played at Nationals Park beginning Friday, Oct. 25.
The Nats will face either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees. The Astros currently lead the series, 3-1.
