Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Fire at Gainesville storage center

Prince William County firefighters responded to a fire at 5:44 a.m. at Ace Moving & Storage at 14200 block John Marshall Highway in Gainesville. Sprinklers contained the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

4. Voices of Service performs "Fire"

In their first live performance, Voices of Service performed Gavin Degraw’s “Fire” on Tuesday’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

A results show will air Wednesday night at 8 p.m. on NBC. Seven of last night’s 12 performers will advance to the next round.

3. Cloudy skies in forecast

There’s a chance for an afternoon shower or storm Wednesday and Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Otherwise, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. ABC sales top $1 billion

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority on Tuesday reported annual revenue of more than $1 billion, up $71.8 million over the previous year.

The numbers include sales of alcohol, license fees to restaurants and other revenue, according to a news release, and are for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

1. DMV announces Manassas move, Dumfries services

The state’s Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding services in Prince William County, relocating its Manassas service center to a shopping center off Interstate 66 and opening a service outlet in Dumfries.

InsideOUT

Tony Bennett comes to Wolf Trap’s Filene Center on Saturday, Aug. 17.