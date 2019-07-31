Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Fire damages four Ashburn homes

One home was destroyed and three others were damaged in a fire in Ashburn early Wednesday. Crews responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 20000 block of Millstead Drive, reports WTOP. The house that caught fire was being used as a rental and no one was home at the time.

4. Wet for the rest of the week

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service and some storms could be severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. The highest risk is along the Interstate 95 corridor.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Thursday and storms are likely Friday afternoon and again Saturday.

3. Amazon designs not enough

Arlington is looking for more from Amazon’s new buildings, reports ArlNow.com. County planning commission members told designers this week the new headquarters needs to do more to become true landmarks for the Pentagon City skyline.

Brian Earle, the project architect with ZGF Architects, said the focus of designs for the first building had been to integrate it into the neighborhood.

2. Report: Virginia eyed for possible minor detention center

The Trump administration is scouting sites in Virginia, central Florida and Los Angeles for future facilities to hold unaccompanied minors who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, reports NBC Washington.

1. Officer arrested for misusing database

A former Prince William County police lieutenant has been charged with computer invasion of privacy after an audit revealed unauthorized use of a law-enforcement database to access citizens' personal information.

Police did not say exactly what personal information was breached, deferring to the prosecutor in the case. However, it doesn't appear the information obtained during the searches was used in a fraudulent way, said Sgt. Jonathon Perok, a police spokesperson.

