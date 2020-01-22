Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. First coronavirus case in U.S.
After confirming the first U.S. case of a new coronavirus, federal health officials are adding airports in Atlanta and Chicago to a list of three other U.S. airports screening travelers who have recently visited the area in China where the outbreak began.
Nine people have died in China due to illness related to the virus, but the Centers for Disease Control noted Tuesday that other patients have had milder illness and, “the risk to the American public at large remains low at this time.” There are no related screenings at Washington-area airports.
4. Warmer temps on the way
It won’t feel like it Wednesday, but we’re starting to warm up. Wind chill temperatures are near 12 degrees this morning, but it will get to around 41 degrees by this afternoon.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Boys shot in Manassas
Manassas police say that two boys suffered serious injuries in a shooting in the Georgetown South area Monday night.
Both boys, only described as juvenile males, are expected to recover, police spokesperson Sarah Maroney said.
2. Homicide in Ballston area
Arlington police say a suspicious death in the Ballston area over the weekend has been ruled a homicide following an autopsy by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Scott Ratigan, 24, of Arlington, died from trauma to the upper body, police said Tuesday afternoon.
1. Prince William animal shelter delayed
The opening date for the $15.1 million Prince William County Animal Shelter has been delayed until fall 2021.
County officials noted delays in final designs and construction cost estimates that have come in higher than the county budgeted. The project was previously set to be completed by February 2021.
