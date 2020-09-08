Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. First day, virtually
It’s the first day of school for most students in Northern Virginia, including those in Prince William, Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Manassas Park.
Email info@insidenova.com with your first-day pics and experiences.
4. Missing teen swimmer
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office temporarily called off a search Tuesday night for a 15-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Falmouth Beach outside Fredericksburg. The search is expected to resume this morning.
3. Aggressive cyclist arrest
A bicyclist accused of exposing himself and assaulting fellow Arlington trail users was arrested this weekend after "numerous tips" led to his identity, police said.
2. Mostly sunny, showers soon
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but the chance for showers and storms are possible Wednesday afternoon and showers will be likely Thursday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
1. New COVID-19 cases drop for holiday
Virginia added just 645 new cases of COVID-19 on Labor Day, the lowest daily report in nearly two months.
InsideOUT
The 13th Annual Winemakers' Crab Feast is Saturday, Sept. 12. Buy tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
