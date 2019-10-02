Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. First vaping death reported in Virginia
The first Virginia resident has died from a lung injury associated with vaping, as the number of illnesses linked to e-cigarette use increases in the state and across the country, the Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday.
The death was reported by Cone Health in Greensboro, N.C., and the Department of Health said the patient was an adult residing in Southwest Virginia. Citing patient privacy, the department did not release additional details.
4. Feeling like 100 degrees Wednesday?!
Temperatures could feel like 100 degrees on Wednesday, smashing area records, according to the National Weather Service.
The forecast will be mostly sunny with a high temperature near 96 degrees and a heat index as high as 100.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. U.S. 1 widening project detour
Beginning about noon today, the left turn lane from Annapolis Way to northbound U.S. 1 in Woodbridge will be closed for construction of a new median at the intersection, located near the Occoquan River.
The work is part of the $165 million Route 1 widening project, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The closure could last about six weeks.
2. Missing senior in Vienna area
Fairfax County police are hoping the public can help locate Joan Gosser. The 78-year-old was last seen at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 10100 block of Cedar Pond Drive in the Vienna area.
She is 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds. She has gray hair and was driving a 2010 white Subaru Outback with Virginia plates KNF4692. Anyone with info can call 703-691-2131.
1. Two stolen vehicles recovered after Prince William arrests
Virginia State Police troopers began and ended the day Sunday by recovering stolen vehicles following pursuits that ended in Prince William County.
Both drivers of the stolen vehicles were charged on multiple counts and both are being held without bond at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said Tuesday.
