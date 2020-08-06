Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flash flood watch
Northern Virginia is under a flash flood watch until midnight.
“Numerous slow moving showers and thunderstorms continue to develop across the region and should expand and redevelop with time,” forecasted noted. “This could lead to rapid rises on streams and flash flooding of low lying areas.”
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Sex trafficking arrest
Eleven members or close associates of the MS-13 gang, including five Woodbridge men, were arrested this week relating to the sexual exploitation and physical abuse of a minor in Northern Virginia and Maryland.
3. COVIDWISE
Virginia health officials are asking the public to help control the spread of COVID-19 by downloading an app on their phones.
The app, called COVIDWISE, provides alerts to users if they have been potentially exposed to someone else who later tests positive.
2. Cases decline
After two consecutive days of high numbers of new coronavirus cases, both the state and Northern Virginia reported significantly lower numbers Wednesday.
Statewide, only 798 new cases were reported, the lowest daily number since July 9. Northern Virginia reported 145 new cases, after reporting 293 and 269 new cases Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Fairfax schools recognize equity issues
The superintendent of Fairfax County public schools said he is committing to hiring more teachers of color and changing the system that has consistently resulted in more African American students than others getting in trouble at school, reports WTOP.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center’s Community Market returns Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.