Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flash Flood Watch
Most of Northern Virginia is under a flash flood watch until 8 p.m., including communities in and around Arlington, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties.
“Numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will develop across the area, with locally heavy rain through early this evening,” a forecast alert noted. “Heavy rainfall may result in rapid rises of water in small creeks and streams, as well as the potential for flash flooding in urban and poor drainage areas.”
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Renaming Jefferson Davis Highway
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is the latest local government looking to rename a portion of Jefferson Davis Highway.
The supervisors voted 7-0 at the board meeting Tuesday to ask the Commonwealth Transportation Board to rename the local portion of U.S. 1, changing from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway.
3. Nursing home reports 11 deaths
Brookside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Warrenton has reported 11 deaths related to COVID-19, all within the past week, according to updated data from the Virginia Department of Health. That accounts for more than half of the 20 COVID-related deaths in all of Fauquier since the pandemic began.
2. Metro facing budget crunch
Metro is proposing closing two hours early most weeknights, running trains less frequently during regular rush hours and requiring riders to start paying bus fares again as part of a plan to close a more than $200 million budget gap caused by the coronavirus pandemic, reports WTOP.
1. Amazon job fair
Amazon will host a virtual job fair Sept. 16 to fill many of the company’s 33,000 job openings nationwide.
InsideOUT
Drive-In Movie Night at the Workhouse Arts Center continues tonight with “Labyrinth.” Get tickets now at InsideNoVaTix.com!
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
