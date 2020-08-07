Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flooding in Leesburg, Loudoun
Parts of Leesburg and central Loudoun County were under water late Thursday night after heavy rains caused "life-threatening flash flooding," the National Weather Service reported.
A flood warning is in effect for Leesburg and communities north and west until 8 a.m.
4. Flood threat continues
All of Northern Virginia will be under a flash flood watch from noon until 2 a.m. Saturday.
Scattered slow moving showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Election mailer warning
Fairfax County election officials are warning voters about a potentially misleading mailing from a Washington, D.C., group.
Pre-filled absentee ballot applications sent to county voters without their request include return envelopes to send the application to the City of Fairfax, not Fairfax County, according to a news release.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have climbed in the state and Northern Virginia.
In the region, 279 patients are in the hospital — the highest number since June 20. Statewide, the number of patients climbed to 1,349 on Thursday. A month ago, that number was down to 783.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Murder suspected arrested
The U.S. Marshals' fugitive task force on Wednesday apprehended a 31-year-old Manassas Park man wanted for murder in a July 30 shooting that killed one man and left a second wounded in Manassas.
InsideOUT
The Birchmere will host Motown and More on Saturday, Aug. 8. Shows include COVID-19 restrictions.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
