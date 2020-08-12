Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Manassas under flood warning
The Manassas area is under a flood warning until 10 a.m.
Thunderstorms producing heavy rain — up to 3 inches — will cause flooding, according to a National Weather Service alert.
Locations that were expected to experience flooding include Bull Run, Manassas, Sudley and Manassas Park.
4. Flood threat across Northern Virginia
Northern Virginia will be under a flash flood watch from noon until 11 p.m.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday and Thursday. There’s a chance for severe weather for the weekend.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast
3. COVID-19 hospitalizations increase
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Virginia are being reported at rates not seen in more than two months.
On Thursday, the state's 7-day average for hospitalizations was at 1,289 — the first time Virginia has hit that number since June 6, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
2. Storage unit burglaries
Police are searching for the suspects who broke into more than 100 units at CubeSmart Self Storage in the Manassas area last week.
1. Real estate record
The median price of a home that sold in the Washington region in July was $530,000, easily surpassing the previous 10-year high of $507,000 set in April, reports WTOP
