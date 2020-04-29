Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Flood watch Thursday
A flood watch will be in effect from noon Thursday until 10 p.m. across Northern Virginia.
Widespread heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall totals of one and half to two and half inches is forecasted, with the potential for up to four inches, according to the National Weather Service.
“This amount of rainfall will likely result in small stream and main stem river flooding,” according to forecasters. “Moderate river flooding is also possible.”
4. COVID-19 cases still climbing
More than 800 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Virginia in the latest daily report Tuesday from the state health department. It’s the highest day-over-day increase in positive cases, an indication the state still has more work to do before lifting coronavirus restrictions.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Steve the Crane coloring books donated
Steve the Crane, a 500-ton, 198-foot tall piece of machinery with some human-like characteristics, brought amusement to traffic-weary commuters last summer. Now a Steve the Crane coloring book is being provided for free to some local children in need.
2. Manassas school staff member tests positive
The principal at Mullen Elementary School in Manassas sent a note to parents Monday notifying them a staff member at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The staff member has not been at the school since March 13, and was not assigned to any particular classroom, principal Rhonda Ellington said in the email.
1. Uber driver robbed
A passenger held an Uber driver at gunpoint and forced him to drive to an ATM in a robbery early Tuesday in the Woodbridge area, according to Prince William police.
InsideOUT
Wednesday will be partly sunny with a high near 79 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
