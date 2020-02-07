Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Power outages early Friday
Nearly 2,500 Northern Virginia residents were without power Friday morning. Most of those affected were in the Falls Church and Alexandria areas.
4. Wind advisory as temperatures drop
Temperatures are starting near 58 degrees Friday morning, but expect much colder temps heading home this afternoon.
A wind advisory is in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The wind will drive wind chill temperatures down to near 33 degrees at 6 p.m. and below freezing overnight.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Foam malfunction closes road near Manassas airport
The malfunction of a fire suppression system at one of the businesses at the airport filled a hanger and then spilled out onto Wakeman Drive, according to a statement from the city.
Crews were on scene working to reopen the road, as of 5:45 a.m.
2. Robert E. Lee High School eyed for name change
The Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously Thursday night to begin the process of possibly changing the name of Robert E. Lee High School, reports NBC Washington.
1. Metro closing stations for weekend
Three Northern Virginia Metro stations will be closed this weekend as crews due prep work in advance of extended summer shutdowns.
Buses will replace trains at Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church stations. The West Falls Church Station will remain open.
InsideOUT
“The Rainbow Fish” will have two shows at the Hylton Performing Arts Center on Sunday. There will also be a free Family Open House of the Education and Rehearsal Wing.
