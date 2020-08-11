Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Four charged in goat deaths
Four Spotsylvania County residents have been charged in a disturbing case of animal cruelty involving filmed dog attacks and the beating deaths of two goats.
4. Hockey player dies in motorcycle crash
Adam R. Comrie, a professional hockey player and graduate of Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, was killed in a Friday morning motorcycle crash in Leesburg.
3. Missing Fairfax man
Fairfax County police are searching for a man last seen Friday morning in the Manchester Lakes area.
Calvin Miles, 59, is described as being 5-foot-9 and 245 pounds with brown eyes. He was wearing glasses, a gray and black plaid shirt, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.
2. Carnival concerns
Woodbridge District Supervisor Margaret Franklin has reached out to state officials after a carnival opened last week at Jefferson Plaza on U.S. Route 1. She would like to see more local control of events permitted during the pandemic.
Operator John Stephenson told WJLA that the event is following guidelines.
"All we can do is explain that we're trying to follow every guideline possible," Stephenson said. "And we think we're going to do a good job and families are going to have a lot of fun."
1. Sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases
After passing 100,000 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Virginia health officials reported just 663 new cases Monday.
That's the lowest number reported in a single day since July 9. The 7-day average is at 1,092 statewide. The average is seen as a more reliable number to estimate the rate of new cases due to potential delays in day-to-day reporting.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
InsideOUT
The A Song and a Slice Benefit Series continues at Jammin Java.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
