5. Four Metro stations closed this weekend
Orange and Silver line riders will be impacted by weekend work, with four stations closed to allow crews to install trackbed lighting, reports NBC4.
The Court House, Clarendon, Virginia Square and Ballston stations will be closed. (nbcwashington.com)
4. Pedestrian killed in Fairfax County
A pedestrian died Thursday night after she was struck by a vehicle on Richmond Highway, according to Fairfax County police This is the first pedestrian fatality in Fairfax County in 2020.
3. Warm winter weekend
Temperatures will climb to nearly 70 degrees this weekend, with only a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon and evening.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Tourist invasion
Washington, D.C., has topped The New York Times’ list of 52 Places to Go in 2020. Richmond also made the list.
1. Take a look at this week’s winter weather
The daytime snow on Tuesday offered a lot of great views of the region's first bit of winter weather for 2020. We received a ton of great photos.
