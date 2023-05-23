Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Bank robbery suspect
Police are searching for a 29-year-old man suspected of robbing a Manassas-area Bank of America on Monday afternoon.
4. Train derailment exercise
Marine Corps Base Quantico is partnering with Prince William County Thursday to conduct a full-scale exercise on the base that will simulate a train derailment.
3. Partly sunny
Today will be partly sunny with highs near 76 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fare-free Fridays
Virginia Railway Express is going fare-free on Fridays this summer. The commuter rail service announced Monday that from June 2 to Sept. 1, all Friday rides will be free.
1. New stadium?
After the pending sale of the Washington Commanders is completed, there will be “renewed energy” around the discussion of where the franchise might build a new stadium, team President Jason Wright says.
InsideOut
Occoquan’s RiverFest & Craft Show brings a twist to the town’s five-decade craft show tradition Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4, and features a new event this year: The 'Whatever Floats Your Boat' parade. See occoquanva.gov for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.