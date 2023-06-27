Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Broadband efforts
Former president/CEO of the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Jeff Say visited the White House Monday to speak about Culpeper County’s challenges with receiving adequate broadband services.
4. Take a free ride
The Washington Regional Alcohol Program's SoberRide, in partnership with Lyft will offer free rides home for those who imbibed too much while celebrating the nation’s birthday.
3. Storms possible today
There's a lingering thunderstorm threat today with a few possibly severe storms along and east of Interstate 95. Highs today will reach 84 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Wanted for murder
Police are searching for a 33-year-old Stafford County man wanted for murder in a double shooting in Dumfries last week.
1. In photos
The Manassas Bee Festival returned Saturday to the first city in Northern Virginia to receive the Bee City USA designation. The event at the historic Liberia House and Grounds was buzzing, and we've got photos here.
InsideOut
The Workhouse Arts Center in Lorton hosts its annual pre-Fourth of July fireworks show this Saturday, July 1 with a choreographed display illuminating the landscape at dusk. Gates open at 6 p.m. For more information, parking passes and VIP tickets, see insidenovatix.com.
