5. Free summer meals
School systems in Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Stafford and Manassas are providing free breakfast and lunch to children under 18 through the summer. Click here for details.
4. New aircraft unveiled
This week at Manassas Regional Airport, Electra.aero, Inc. unveiled the test vehicle for its first hybrid-electric ultra-short takeoff and landing aircraft.
3. Sunny today, but …
Temperatures will climb to the low to mid-80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies, but shower and thunderstorm chances return Friday. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Player and coach of the year
Oakton senior midfielder Aly Yee-Jenkins is the Class 6 Player of the Year, and Oakton head coach Craig Oliver is the Class 6 Coach of the Year for girls lacrosse.
1. Loudoun schools policy change
The Loudoun County school system is changing how its school resource officers handle sexual assault cases under an agreement with law enforcement approved this week.
InsideOut
Dozens of events are scheduled locally this weekend to honor Juneteenth (June 19), which became an official holiday in Virginia in 2020 and federally in 2021. Click here for some Juneteenth celebrations across Northern Virginia.
