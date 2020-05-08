Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Freeze watch for Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day will have a very cold start. Northern Virginia is under a freeze watch from midnight until 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Forecasters expect temperatures as low as 31 degrees.
“Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” forecasters said. Temperatures will climb to 64 degrees by the afternoon
4. Superintendent leaves Twitter for now
Prince William County schools Superintendent Steve Walts has temporarily suspended use of his Twitter account following news that the school board has hired an independent outside firm to review complaints about messages to students and photos of Walts with his arm around students.
3. VHSL cancels spring sports
The Virginia High School League’s Executive Committee voted Thursday to cancel the spring sports season altogether for the rest of the 2019-20 calendar year due to the coronavirus outbreak. The VHSL had previously considered playing spring sports in some form during the summer.
2. Former State Department official charged with sex assault
The former special agent in charge of U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry’s protective detail is jailed without bond on charges of sexually assaulting a girl in Prince William County between 2011 and 2013.
1. New superintendent selected in Arlington County
The Arlington School Board named Francisco Durán as the new superintendent of Arlington Public Schools on Thursday. Durán will formally assume the role June 1.
He has served as chief academic and equity officer at Fairfax County Public Schools since 2015.
InsideOUT
Rain is expected Friday, mainly after 2 p.m. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 53 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.