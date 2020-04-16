Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Freeze watch for Thursday night
Prince William, Loudoun, Fauquier and Stafford are part of a freeze watch from Thursday night through Friday morning. Temperatures will be as low as 30 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
4. Businesses to remain closed until May 8
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has ordered all non-essential businesses to remain closed at least until May 8 in an effort to continue to stem the spread of coronavirus in the state.
3. Republicans seek less restrictions
State Republican leaders have urged the governor to start easing restrictions to businesses, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
“Far too many of Virginia’s businesses simply will not survive an indefinite closure, endangering the jobs of thousands of Virginians and potentially further crippling our economy,” Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, said in a statement.
2. Nearly 200 deaths in Virginia due to COVID-19
Another 41 Virginia residents died from the coronavirus, the largest one-day increase to date, bringing the total to 195, the Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday.
However, the number of new COVID-19 cases increased only by 329, bringing the total to 6,500, but indicating a continued leveling in the growth rate of new infections.
1. Support for Old Town Manassas businesses
The City of Manassas is applying for grants to support downtown businesses, and Historic Manassas is hosting an online fundraiser to provide rent assistance for businesses.
InsideOUT
Today will be sunny with a high near 56 degrees and we should climb into the 60s with a slight chance for rain Friday.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
