5. Freeze watch Friday night
October ended with a summer-like storm, but November is starting with fall temperatures. The lows Friday night will be near freezing, leading the National Weather Service to issue a freeze warning. We’ll have sunny skies through Monday, but temperatures will only be in the 50s.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Fatal wreck in Woodbridge
An 85-year-old woman was killed in crash Thursday morning on Minnieville Road at Fowke Lane in Woodbridge.
3. Leesburg to become ‘Natsburg’
Leesburg officials are expected to honor the newly-crowned World Series champion Washington Nationals in a very special way. The town is looking to change its name to “Natsburg” for the weekend, reports WTOP.
2. State warns about rise in pedestrian fatalities
With the number of deadly pedestrian-related wrecks rising on Virginia’s roadways, the state government is reminding both drivers and those walking that they have a role to play in reducing the number of accidents.
Last year, 123 pedestrians were killed on Virginia’s roadways, the highest number in a decade. “Tragically, we are on pace for an equally high number of deaths again this year,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.
1. Arlington redevelopment targets Harris Teeter site
The proposed redevelopment of the Harris Teeter site at 600 North Glebe Road in Ballston has won the support of Arlington County’s manager’s office.
The proposal calls for a three-building compound with 732 units of residential housing, a new supermarket and additional retail space.
InsideOUT
Virginia's Heritage Festival: Celebrating Virginia's Customs, Cultures and Cuisines kicks off a weekend of events Friday at Effingham Manor & Winery.
