Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Grading proposal
Arlington Public Schools is proposing a plan that would enable middle and high school students to retake or redo certain assignments and reduce the weight that homework has on a student’s overall grade.
4. VRE-Amtrak program returns
Virginia Railway Express passengers will soon be able to ride certain overlapping Amtrak routes for no additional charge.
3. Warm day
From the National Weather Service: Dry conditions are expected today as temperatures climb to the upper 70s to lower 80s this afternoon. Unsettled weather returns to the region Friday and Saturday, with showers and thunderstorms possible.Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Fentanyl sentencing
An Alexandria man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a young woman.
1. Fairfax pay raises
Teachers, police officers and other Fairfax County government employees will be getting significant pay raises this summer after the Board of Supervisors this week approved the county budget for fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.
InsideOut
The ARTfactory’s Pied Piper Theatre will present “School of Rock the Musical” Friday, Saturday and Sunday and again May 19-21 at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas. Click here for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.