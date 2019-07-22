Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Grandson charged with murder

A 24-year-old Stafford County man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his grandfather Sunday morning, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Cohen called 911 about 8:25 a.m. from a home in North Stafford's Clearview Mobile Home Park and told dispatchers he had shot and killed his grandfather, said Amanda Vicinanzo, a SCSO spokesperson.

Deputies found Thomas Edward Ennis Jr., 78, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

4. Flood threat Monday

There’s a flash flood watch from 3 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall are likely, with average rainfall of 1-2 inches and isolated totals of 4 inches possible.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

3. Excessive heat death

A woman died Sunday following a heat-related medical emergency while hiking on the Maryland side of Great Falls, according to Montgomery County fire officials.

Montgomery County rescue workers were called to the Billy Goat Trail in the C&O Canal Park Saturday afternoon to help the woman found near the edge of the Potomac River, NBC Washington reports. A U.S. Park Police helicopter flew the woman to a hospital where she died.

2. Democrats threaten boycott of Jamestown celebration

Virginia Democrats are threatening to boycott a July 30 event celebrating the 400th anniversary of the General Assembly in Jamestown because of reports that President Donald Trump will speak at the event, reports The Associated Press.

1. New bowling, billiards center opening at Potomac Mills

Potomac Mills will soon welcome Virginia's first Round1, a growing chain of entertainment centers with 10 lanes of bowling, over 250 arcade games, four professional-grade billiards tables and three karaoke party rooms, according to a news release.

