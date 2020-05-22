Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Manassas joins call for restaurants to reopen
The city of Manassas and the Prince William Chamber of Commerce have joined Prince William County in asking Gov. Ralph Northam to allow restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining starting this weekend.
Restaurants in Northern Virginia are limited to carry-out or drive-thru. In other parts of the state, restaurants can use 50% of their outdoor capacity.
4. Public pools to remain closed this summer in Prince William
Prince William County’s public outdoor pools and waterparks will not open during the 2020 summer season due to health and operational concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
3. Lawsuit challenges absentee voting due to COVID-19
A group of voters is suing Virginia election officials over a loosening of restrictions on absentee ballots for next month’s statewide primary, arguing that the state can’t allow voters to use the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to vote by mail, according to The Associated Press.
The federal lawsuit was filed by attorney Jim Bopp on behalf of six Northern Virginia voters. (wtop.com)
2. Former GMU president dies
Alan G. Merten, George Mason University’s fifth president, died Thursday in Florida after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 78.
1. Shenandoah National Park to open access to Skyline Drive, park trails
Shenandoah National Park this Saturday will reopen Skyline Drive and the scenic roadway’s immediate access to over 480 miles of trials.
InsideOUT
Showers are expected this morning and into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible tonight and Saturday. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and Memorial Day will be partly sunny.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
