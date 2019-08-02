Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Hepatitis A alert at Sterling restaurant

An employee at Señor Ramon at 22455 Davis Drive in Sterling has been diagnosed with hepatitis A, meaning people who ate at the restaurant from July 10-26 may have been exposed, the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release.

There is no indication of any food products at Señor Ramon are the source of infection and no indication that patrons at other locations were affected.

4. Construction headaches this weekend

There are several construction projects across the region this weekend.

Overnight bridge work on Interstate 66 began Thursday night and is expected during overnight hours Friday and Saturday.

On Interstate 395, crews will be closing a few northbound lanes during the overnight hours each night beginning Friday.

In Seven Corners, Route 50 will be closed in both directions for the weekend to remove the existing Wilson Boulevard bridge and lift the new bridge into place.

3. Storm threat through Saturday

Thunderstorms may produce isolated instances of damaging winds, hail and flooding Friday and Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. Crews search for body in bird sanctuary

Dive teams and cadaver dogs were searching Thursday at a waterfowl sanctuary near Reagan National Airport after a human skull was found nearby three weeks ago, reports NBC Washington.

The skull belonged to a white man who was about 40 years old, U.S. Park Police said. There were no signs of trauma.

1. Region seeks emergency aid after flooding

Emergency management officials in Fairfax County expect a disaster declaration after flood damage in July, meaning federal aid could be flowing to homeowners and businesses in Alexandria, Arlington and Fairfax County, reports WTOP.

Fairfax alone has reported it faced $2 million in damage, $6 million for the Virginia Department of Transportation and $7 million in reported damages to 277 homes and businesses.

