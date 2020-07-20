Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Heat advisory Monday
Northern Virginia will be under a heat advisory from noon until 8 p.m. Monday. Temperatures will feel like up to 109 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
“Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors,” according to an NWS statement. “Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. COVID-19 rate increases
After weeks of little change, Northern Virginia's rate of new COVID-19 cases has climbed slightly in recent days.
The region added 201 new cases Sunday, bringing the 7-day average to 178, the highest since June 27, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Man charged in Chantilly stabbing
A South Riding man is facing charges after two people were stabbed inside of a Chantilly church Saturday afternoon.
The man was restrained by several members of the congregation including Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler.
2. Hay fire closes U.S. 15
A large fire that shut down U.S. 15 in Aldie on Sunday involved hundreds of bales of hay close to the road.
1. Fatal crash during police chase
One person was killed, their passenger critically injured and a deputy also hurt after a police chase involving a stolen car ended in a crash on U.S. 1 near the Stafford County courthouse Friday night.
InsideOUT
Tickets are available for drive-in movies at the Workhouse Arts Center.
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
