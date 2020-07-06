Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Road rage deaths
A Spotsylvania man is accused of killing two men in an apparent road rage incident.
The bodies were found at 10:15 p.m. July 4 in a vehicle in the middle of the road on Fox Run Drive, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.
4. Drowning at Leesylvania Park
The body of a 32-year-old Herndon man who disappeared Friday while swimming at Leesylvania State Park was found Saturday morning by the Prince William County police underwater search and rescue team.
3. Heat, storms in forecast
There’s a chance for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with locally damaging winds and large hail. The heat index is expected to climb to 103 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 has fallen to a new low in Virginia. Statewide, there are 792 people hospitalized, down from 1,205 a month ago and the peak of 1,625 on May 8.
We’ll have new numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
1. Intersection improvements
Transportation officials have recommended four alternatives to improve safety at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Old Bridge Road.
That intersection has had more crashes than any point along the parkway over the past five years, the Virginia Department of Transportation said when it began evaluating alternatives in April.
