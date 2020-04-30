Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Planning for reopening
Simon Property Group, owner of Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, plans to reopen 49 of its malls in 10 states starting Friday, although when Potomac Mills will reopen is still unclear.
Starbucks is also planning to reopen up to 90% of its stores by early June, reports CNN.
4. Still work to do in battling COVID-19
The number of Virginians hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 has climbed more than 20% in the past 10 days, and that's a number that Gov. Ralph Northam says needs to start coming down before the state can move into the first phase of reopening businesses and easing stay-at-home restrictions.
We should have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Hospitals to resume elective surgeries
Virginia hospitals and dental practices can resume elective surgeries and other procedures on Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday.
2. Parade thanks hospital staff
People lined up to show their love for Fairfax County health care workers battling the coronavirus, reports NBC News4.
1. Heavy rain Thursday, flooding possible
A flood watch is in effect from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. tonight. Widespread rainfall totals of one and half to two and half inches are expected with locally higher amounts of three inches or more possible.
InsideOUT
There’s a chance of showers Friday, but Saturday mostly sunny and warm.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
