Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Heat index over 100 degrees, again

Thunderstorms may produce isolated damaging wind gusts and isolated flooding Tuesday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat index will climb as high as 102 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

4. Search continues for missing local firefighter

The search continues for two missing boaters near Port Canaveral, Fla., including Fairfax County firefighter Justin Walker.

“I do remain hopeful, I remain extremely hopeful. I believe they’re alive. We’re keeping hope alive,” Ron Kuley, the president of Fairfax County Professional Firefighters and Paramedics, told NBC News4.

3. Study to look at intersection improvements on Va. Route 28

The Virginia Department of Transportation will weigh changes to five intersections on Route 28 in the Manassas Park and Yorkshire areas to see if there are ways to improve traffic and safety.

2. Man charged following officer-involved shooting

A 54-year-old Westridge man shot by police officers last week after confronting them with a knife faces two counts of attempted malicious wounding of law-enforcement officers.

The suspect, identified as Mark Edward Johnson, was taken to an area hospital where he remains in custody, Perok said.

1. Bei Bei prepares for birthday, move to China

Bei Bei turns four Thursday, meaning the giant panda will soon be leaving the Smithsonian National Zoo for a new home in China as part of a breeding agreement. The zoo will have a panda-friendly frozen cake for Bei Bei.

The giant panda house is closed as Bei Bei’s mother, Mei Xiang, is monitored for a potential pregnancy.

InsideOUT

Lenny Kravitz performs Wednesday at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center.