Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. High winds Thursday, wintry mix Saturday
Winds will be gusting up to 36 mph on Thursday, bringing much cooler temperatures for the weekend. Snow is likely Saturday morning and will change to sleet before lunch. Little accumulation is expected.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. Pedestrian injuries
A pedestrian was seriously injured in a wreck Wednesday night at U.S. Route 1 and Quantico Gateway Drive in Prince William County.
WUSA9 notes that seven pedestrians were hit by vehicles in Montgomery County, Maryland, in just 48 hours.
3. Metro changes on the table
Metro is expected to discuss Thursday proposals to cut or reduce service on more than 40 bus lines and to eliminate some early-morning weekday trains, reports WTOP. Metro could add bus service on other lines and restore some late-night hours cut a few years ago.
2. Equal Rights Amendment gets key approval
Advocates and supporters in the Virginia legislature celebrated Wednesday after both houses of the General Assembly approved the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution — it makes Virginia the key 38th state to support the measure.
1. Northam declares state of emergency
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency on Capitol grounds from Friday at 5 p.m. until Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The governor noted “credible threats of violence” surrounding planned gun rights rallies on Monday, Jan. 22, and he pointed to “white nationalist rhetoric and plans by out-of-state militia groups to attend.”
InsideOUT
Eddie From Ohio will be playing three shows at The Birchmere on Jan. 17-19.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.