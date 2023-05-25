Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Park expansion
Prince William County is planning a major expansion of Veterans Memorial Park in Woodbridge.
4. Holiday travel
The Virginia Department of Transportation is suspending most work zones and lifting lane closures for the busy Memorial Day weekend.
3. Breezy, cooler
Clouds this morning will gradually give way to sunshine with highs near 72 degrees and breezy conditions. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Possum Point plans
A new consultant for Prince William County will be tasked with scrutinizing Dominion Energy’s plans for the Possum Point coal ash ponds as groundwater concerns continue.
1. Assault suspect wanted
Police are searching for a 21-year-old Dale City man wanted for assaulting an 85-year-old man Tuesday morning outside a gas station.
InsideOut
Morven Park’s Polo in the Park arena polo series is returning to the International Equestrian Center in Leesburg starting June 3. Click here for details.
