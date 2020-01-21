Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. House fire in Fairfax Station
Fairfax County fire and rescue crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in the 8300 block of Argent Circle. Fire was showing from the rear of the home when crews arrived.
As of 6:17 a.m., most of the fire was out and no injuries were reported
4. Another cold winter day ahead
Wind chill temperatures were around 10 degrees Tuesday morning, and we’ll only reach near 36 degrees by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Large crowd at gun rights rally
Law enforcement officials estimate that 22,000 people were in downtown Richmond for Monday's gun rights rally, with 6,000 in a fenced in area where guns were prohibited and 16,000 on the streets outside the gates.
2. Speeding fines likely to climb in Arlington
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 25 are expected to enact an ordinance that could lead to scores of street segments being placed in “additional speeding fine zones,” where a surcharge of $200 is added to existing fines.
1. Home invasion in Prince William
Police are investigating a home invasion robbery on Jan. 18 on Belfry Lane off Smoketown Road in the Lake Ridge area.
Officers were called to the home at 2:25 a.m. when residents reported they were in the basement when three unknown masked intruders forced their way in through a locked door.
InsideOUT
The Occoquan Chocolate Walk returns Saturday, Feb. 8.
Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
