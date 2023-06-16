Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond.
5. Ribbon cut on HQ2
Phase one of HQ2 is complete. Amazon held a grand opening ceremony Thursday for Metropolitan Park, its two 22-story office tower, capping off the first phase of a project that the company says will eventually bring 25,000 Amazon workers to National Landing in Arlington.
4. Golfer goes national
Loudoun County native Michael Brennan teed off Thursday morning in the renowned U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club.
3. Showers and thunderstorms
There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day with highs near 82 degrees. Click here for your forecast by ZIP code.
2. Dale City vandalism
Police are investigating a vandalism in Dale City that included a Pride flag being torn down and a homophobic slur spray-painted on a home.
1. Home sales down
As the spring real estate market kicked into full gear in May, home sales in Northern Virginia were down 24.9% compared with May 2022, although home values remained strong.
InsideOut
Celebrate pollinators at the Third Annual Manassas Bee Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24. Taste fresh honey and mead, dance with other bees and butterflies in costume, enjoy honey crafts and see an apiary in progress. See visitmanassas.org for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.