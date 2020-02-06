Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Detectives seek help identifying human remains
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying skeletal remains found Jan. 31.
The remains of a black man were found in a wooded area in the 10000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway, according to an SCSO release Wednesday.
4. Flood watch Thursday
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of Northern Virginia from 1 p.m. Thursday through Friday morning.
Multiple rounds of rainfall will occur through early Friday, according to a weather service statement. The heaviest rainfall potential will begin this afternoon and continue into this evening.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Minimum wage legislation on the move
Virginia workers could see minimum wage climb to $15 an hour by 2025 under legislation that cleared a key Senate panel on Wednesday, reports WAMU.
2. Region prepares for coronavirus
Metro is planning to buy thousands of face masks, cans of disinfectant and bottles of hand sanitizer as an emergency measure to prepare just in case the new coronavirus spreads to the D.C. area, reports WTOP.
1. Prince William schools eye second round of salary hikes
Prince William County Public Schools staff is proposing an additional $103 million in spending as part of a $1.2 billion budget for fiscal year 2021.
The plan presented to the school board by Superintendent Steve Walts on Wednesday includes an increase in teacher and staff pay by an average of 4.8%, including a 2% cost of living increase worth $38 million.
InsideOUT
Philip Carter Winery will be hosting a Wine Lover’s Dinner on Feb. 15.
Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
