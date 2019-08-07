Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Permanent site for immigrant children sought in Northern Virginia

The federal government’s Office of Refugee Resettlement is seeking a permanent shelter in Northern Virginia for unaccompanied immigrant children, reports WTOP.

The shelter would house some 440 children, and would include bedrooms, bathrooms, classrooms and indoor and outdoor recreation areas.

4. Voices of Service wows judges on AGT

Voices of Service, a quartet made up of veteran and active-duty military, has advanced to the live quarterfinal round of "America's Got Talent" after their performance of “See You Again,” which aired Tuesday.

3. Storm threat Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some storms bringing damaging wind gusts. Locally heavy rain also could cause isolated flooding.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. School district loses $600,000 in fraudulent invoice scam

Spotsylvania County schools lost more than $600,000 after the division wired funds for a fake invoice for a planned artificial turf football field. Two other thefts involved a paycheck for a former high-ranking employee and gift card accounts, reports the Free Lance-Star.

1. Walgreens closing 200 stores

Neighborhood pharmacy Walgreens will be closing 200 stores in the U.S., reports CNBC. They expect to shift affected employees into nearby locations and will not be releasing a full list of closing stores.

InsideOUT

Watch Army paratroopers jump from the sky Thursday, Aug. 8, at Stafford Regional Airport.