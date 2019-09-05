Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Hurricane Dorian heads for Carolinas
Hurricane Dorian is lashing the coast of the Carolinas on Thursday morning, with worsening conditions expected over portions of the coast later today, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm was 80 miles south-southeast of Charleston with top winds at 115 mph at 5 a.m.
The storm will move close to the coast of South Carolina and potentially head over the North Carolina coast Thursday night and Friday.
4. Local Urban Search and Rescue deployed to Bahamas
Members of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Urban Search and Rescue Team have been sent to the Bahamas for disaster response in the aftermath of Dorian.
The team, consisting of 57 people and four dogs, will be working in coordination with the government of the Bahamas to conduct search and rescue missions, as well as other critical operations.
3. Dorian impacts before clear weekend
There’s a slight chance for showers Thursday and a chance for showers and some wind from Dorian on Friday.
The weekend should be mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
2. Millions heading to Virginia to battle opioid crisis
Virginia will receive $20.4 million in federal funding to help fight the opioid addiction crisis, reports the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
The state Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services will receive $15.8 million for treatment, prevention and recovery. More than $4.6 million in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will help the Virginia Department of Health in its response to opioid addiction.
1. “Jefferson Davis Highway” signs coming down in Arlington
Arlington County crews will begin installing the first signs for Richmond Highway on Thursday, replacing signs on the former Jefferson Davis Highway.
The first new sign will go up in Crystal City on Thursday morning and signs will be switched out on the rest of the road over the next few days, according to a news release.
InsideOUT
Jennifer Hudson will be performing with the National Symphony Orchestra on Thursday at Wolf Trap’s Filene Center.
- Check out InsideNoVaTix to get tickets to some top events in Northern Virginia.
- Search for more local happenings and post your own events at the InsideNoVa calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.