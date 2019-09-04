Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Hurricane Dorian off Florida coast
As of 8 a.m., Hurricane Dorian was 95 miles east-northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida, with winds up to 105 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Storm surge warnings are in effect from Sebastian Inlet, Florida, to Surf City, N.C., and hurricane warnings are in effect from Brevard County to Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida, and from the Savannah River to Surf City.
4. Chance for local rain, wind gusts from Dorian
We’ll have scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday evening, with a high near 92 degrees.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with noticeable wind and we’ll have a chance for showers Friday afternoon as Dorian passes by, with conditions improving Friday night as the storm moves away from the coast, according to local forecasters with the National Weather Service.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
3. Parade for Loudoun South team
Loudoun County will host a parade Sept. 14 honoring the Loudoun South team that reached the U.S. semifinals of the Little League World Series, reports WTOP.
Details of the parade haven’t been announced, but it is expected to be in the area of the Dulles South Recreation Center and Freedom High School.
2. Large church approved in Prince William County’s Rural Crescent
The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted 7-1 Tuesday to approve a special use permit for Locust Shade, LLC, to turn a wooded property in the county's Rural Crescent into a 30,000-square-foot church.
The proposed Monterey Church will be on 16.7 acres and will have up to 180 parking spaces.
The proposed church is set to be located at 9514 Auburn Road in the Brentsville District, near Vint Hill and Auburn roads.
1. Amazon skeptics on the ballot in Arlington
The welcome mat rolled out by the Arlington County government for Amazon could be a little less welcoming if two political challengers win upset victories for county board seats.
Independents Audrey Clement and Arron O’Dell used the Sept. 3 Arlington County Civic Federation debate to say they would cast more critical eyes on Amazon’s intentions, should they unseat board Democrats Christian Dorsey and Katie Cristol on Nov. 5.
