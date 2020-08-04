Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Hurricane Isaias latest
Northern Virginia woke up to heavy rain and wind from Tropical Storm Isaias.
A flood warning was issued at 7 a.m. for Fairfax, Falls Church, Arlington and Alexandria.
At 5 a.m., the storm was 15 miles southeast of Roanoke Rapids, N.C., with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
4. COVID-19 cases climb
Virginia added 1,324 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the second-largest single-day total since May 26, and the fourth-largest since the pandemic began.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Search continues for missing boaters
Washington, D.C., police have identified the three men missing after they fell off a boat in the Potomac River on Sunday evening: Mustafa Haidar, 26; Ahmad “Johnny” Noory, 28; and Omid Rabani, 23.
D.C. police did not provide address information, but Haidar and Noory appear to be from the Manassas area.
2. Occoquan cancels fall craft show
The Town of Occoquan announced Monday it has canceled the Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show slated for Sept. 26-27.
1. Luray mayor criticized for Facebook post
The longtime mayor of Luray is facing a call for his resignation after a Facebook post that read, “Joe Biden has just announced Aunt Jemima as his VP pick,” reports WTOP.
InsideOUT
The Workhouse Arts Center will host a special drive-in movie screening of “Harriet” on Thursday, Aug. 6. Tickets are still available at InsideNoVaTix.com!
See virtual events and the return of live events at insidenova.com/calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.