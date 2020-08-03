Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Hurricane Isaias latest
Heavy rains are expected Tuesday in Northern Virginia, with significant flash flooding of small creeks and streams, according to the National Weather Service. Moderate coastal flooding is also possible during high tides.
A flash flood watch has been issued for all of Northern Virginia, and a tropical storm watch is in place for the counties along the I-95 corridor.
As of 5 a.m., Isaias was 115 miles east-southeast of Jacksonville, Florida. It had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph.
4. Virginia’s next COVID-19 hotspot
The southwest region of the state added 200 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a one-day high since the pandemic began and far more than population centers in Northern Virginia that added just 146 new cases.
We’ll have new COVID-19 numbers around 10 a.m. today. Check InsideNoVa.com for the latest.
3. Search for boaters
D.C. rescue personnel are searching for three men who fell off a boat in the Potomac River on Sunday evening. After a two-hour rescue operation, the search transitioned to a recovery effort.
2. Arlington COVID-19 fines
Pedestrians not maintaining a six-feet physical separation from others on streets and sidewalks in Arlington County could face a $100 fine.
The county board adopted an emergency ordinance Friday impacting groups of more than three people congregating on streets and sidewalks with posted restrictions.
1. Biden has wide lead in Virginia
Democrat Joe Biden maintains a double-digit lead over President Donald Trump in Virginia and an even bigger lead in Northern Virginia, according to a presidential election poll released Thursday by Virginia Commonwealth University.
InsideOUT
After Isaias moves out of the region, showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast for the rest of the week.
