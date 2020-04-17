Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.
5. Arlington community leader Erik Gutshall dies
Erik Gutshall, who served on the Arlington County Board beginning in early 2018 and had been its vice chairman from the start of this year until his resignation April 6, died Thursday of brain cancer.
4. I-66 construction to impact weekend traffic
Extended lane closures are planned this weekend on eastbound I-66 between the Dulles Connector Road and Sycamore Street for bridge work and other construction for the I-66 Eastbound Widening Project.
3. 121,000 file for unemployment
Another 32,000 Northern Virginia residents filed first-time claims for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the total to over 121,000 since businesses closures began due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The number for the week ending April 11 was about 15,000 fewer than the preceding week, a drop of 31%, the Virginia Employment Commission reported Thursday.
2. More than 200 now dead from COVID-19 in Virginia
Virginia has added 389 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 6,889. Total deaths climbed to 208 in the latest report from the Virginia Department of Health, up from 195 on Wednesday.
The number of new cases was up from 329 new cases reported Wednesday, but continued to suggest a leveling in the growth rate of new infections.
We'll have updated numbers shortly after 9 a.m.
1. Protesting stay-at-home order
A group of about 50 people gathered Thursday in Richmond's Capitol Square to protest Gov. Ralph Northam's stay-at-home order and business closures due to coronavirus, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported.
We started below freezing this morning, but we’ll climb to near 62 degrees this afternoon. There’s a chance for showers tonight and Saturday morning.
Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.
