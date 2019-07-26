Top news and notes from across Northern Virginia.

5. Illness linked to three workplace cafeterias

The Virginia Department of Health has identified three workplace cafeterias in Northern Virginia and the Richmond area in connection with an outbreak of intestinal illness associated with the parasite cyclospora.

An increase in cases was first identified in Northern Virginia in mid-June. The health department investigation has found an additional outbreak in Central Virginia.

4. 17 dogs, bearded dragon seized

Eighteen animals were rescued from a Lovettsville home in conditions that a Loudoun County Animal Services officer called “very troubling.” The animal services investigation found 17 dogs and a bearded dragon living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, Chief of Animal Control Chris Brosan.

“Every surface accessible to the dogs was covered in urine, feces and waste; they literally had nowhere to go to get out of their own mess,” he said.

3. Forecast: Sun

This weekend is set to be sunny and warm, with highs near 87 degrees Friday and climbing to near 92 degrees by Monday.

The next chance for showers and storms is expected Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Search your zip code on our weather page for the latest local forecast.

2. Man opens fire outside Sterling townhomes

A Springfield man has been charged with attempted murder after he opend fire outside the Sterling townhome of a female acquaintance early Thursday, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Mike Truong, 22, also faces two counts of shooting at an occupied dwelling and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, police spokesperson Kraig Troxell said.

1. New nonstop trains to New York

Amtrak will begin nonstop trips between Washington, D.C., and New York this September.

The Acela ride will take 2 hours and 35 minutes. The schedule will begin with one train heading south in the mornings and north in the afternoon.

InsideOUT

The National Symphony Orchestra will present “Disney Pixar’s Coco” in concert live to film Saturday, July 27.